Passed February 21, 2017 Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night, Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. Love, Mom, Dad, Jake, Jade and granddaughters, Mila and Adriana
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020