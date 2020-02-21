Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy FITZPATRICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann FITZPATRICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ann FITZPATRICK In Memoriam
Passed February 21, 2017 Do not stand at my grave and weep, I am not there, I do not sleep, I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glint on snow, I am the sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn's rain. When you awaken in the morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight, I am the soft stars that shine at night, Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there, I did not die. Love, Mom, Dad, Jake, Jade and granddaughters, Mila and Adriana
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -