1958-2020 We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Judy at the age of 61. Over the past 4 years Judy has battled cancer with such a stoic attitude. She was truly "Zena", the warrior princess. Her fighting spirit was one to admire. Judy leaves behind her loving husband Chris, daughter Kira (Mike) and son Chris Jr (Emily). Cherished sister of Terri (Will). She also is the cherished Grammie to twin boys Liam and Finnick. Judy loved her hugs and cuddles with Liam and Finn while having story time. Judy was a very loved aunt who enjoyed all her nephews and nieces and great-nieces. Judy will be missed by many special friends, including her dear sister-in-law Kelly. Her love of family was a true reflection of who Judy was. Sunday dinners at the "White House" were always so much fun with the whole family. Everyone was always welcome at the "White House". Sunday dinners meant great food, fun chaos and enjoying time in the pool. Judy was famous for her fettuccini alfredo and her "McArthur family stew". She had an uncanny knack for buying three of everything just in case someone might mention they needed it. Judy loved to travel. Judy considered herself to be the best "cruising sistah" and had many wonderful cruises with family and friends. Chris & Judy enjoyed many fun vacations with Kira, Mike, Chris Jr and Emily. She had many fabulous vacations in their Florida home with family and also "the girls". Anyone who knew Judy, knew her passion for ANY casino. Win or lose, Judy would close down the gaming floor. She had a special place in her heart for the "Ya-Ya Sisterhood". Thank you to the wonderful staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre. A special heart-felt thank you to the Bob Kemp Hospice for their caring, compassion and unwavering dedication for the last 5 weeks. They truly are angels. Judy, we will love you and miss you forever. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice would be appreciated at https://kemphospice.org
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.