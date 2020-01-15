Home

Judy Stonehouse Obituary
Peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Stonehouse (March 2019). Loving mother of Michael MacDonald and stepmother of David Stonehouse (Melanie) and Rob Stonehouse (Karen). Nana will be greatly missed by her loving granddaughter Hannah, who she raised as a daughter of her own. She will also be missed by grandchildren Emily, Jonah, Oliver, Oscar, Shane and Bruce. Dear sister of Marilyn McKnight (John), Margaret Gionet (Frank), John Hopf (Sue), Robert Hopf and the late Bill Hopf. Aunt Judy will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephew. Judy will be dearly missed by her sister-friend Marlene Kristoff and many more dear friends. Judy was very proud to be the Vice President of her CUPE Local, and was always willing to stand up for women and their equality rights. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 1 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 15, 2020
