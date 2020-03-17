|
|
Passed away peacefully, with all of her children by her side, at Kilean Lodge on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving mother of Lubi Bellingham (Joe), Viera Cherrington (Jay) and Robert Filipek (Mirka) and the late Vladko. Cherished grandmother of Jack, Brett (Andrea), Cody (Ashlee), Joshua (Hilary), Joey (Kenzie), Max and Viki. Proud great-grandmother of Ava, Barrett, Ayden, Jaden and Lucas. Missed also by her family in Slovakia and Czech Republic. Sincere thanks to the staff of Kilean Lodge for their care and compassion- especially nurses; Anna, Danielle, Kaitlyn, Sonja, Sue, Laura and PSW's; Patti, Nadine, Heather, Logan and Morgan. Special thanks to Dr. El-Houssein and Julia's dear friend, Dr. Joan Bellaire. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Grimsby Benevolent Fund (www.gbfgrimsby.com/donate-now) would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 17, 2020