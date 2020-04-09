|
Passed away peacefully at Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the age of 89. Reunited with her husband Stanislaw. Much loved mother of Izabela and Krzysztof and grandmother of Slawomir. Dear sister of Janina and Barbara and their families in Poland. Predeceased by her sisters Maria, Franciszka, Anna, Helena and Teresa. Loved sister-in-law of Maria Skrip (Stanislav). She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in Poland and Canada. A private family graveside service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 9, 2020