It is with sadness, but a sense of peace that our family shares the death of Julia Helen Alice Bell. She passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital, Palliative Care Unit. Julia was born in Hamilton, ON to Costantini and Alice Piergentili on February 7, 1931. She attended Saltfleet High School and graduated from Hamilton General Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She worked as a nurse at Hamilton General Hospital and Henderson Hospital. She also worked for many years for Dr. Bob Kemp and Dr. Ivar Laurimaa, then at St. Peter's Hospital until her retirement. She was involved with The Church of the Redeemer in Stoney Creek as a Sunday School teacher and Altar Guild Member. Her hobbies included sewing, crossword puzzles, playing euchre and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She also enjoyed square dancing for many years with the Winona Buds and Blossoms. Julia has been reunited with her beloved husband Lloyd Blackburn Bell. Loving mother of Alison Binns (Monty), Matthew Bell (Sandi), Stephen Bell, and Christine Bell. Proud grandmother of Eric Bell, Adam Alguire, Ken Bell, Alex Alguire, Bailey Binns (Justin Franchetto), Ryan Bell, Brady Bell, Mallory Binns and Aaron Bell. Survived by her brother Bill Pergentile, sister-in-law Irene Pergentile, brother and sister-in-law Graham and Jean Bell. Predeceased by her brothers Ed Clark, Bob Pergentile and sister Pearl Deuxberry. The family wish to thank the many caregivers who helped support Julia over the last months while at home (Toni, Blessing, Gigi, Dr. Allega) and staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and St. Peter's Palliative Care Unit. A private family service will be held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 905-662-2948. With cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Seniors Outreach Services of Church of the Redeemer Our Saviour would be greatly appreciated by the family.



