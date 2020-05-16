Judy passed away peacefully in Dundas Ontario on May 5th, 2020. Judy leaves two children Alexandra (Mark) and Hugh-Peter (Christine) and two Grandsons Maxwell and Simon. Judy was born in Vernon BC to parents Peter Nicholson and Flora Kinghorn Nicholson. The family moved to Victoria, BC while Judy was very young and she was raised and educated there. Judy started her professional career with the Victoria Colonist Newspaper as it was known then. Judy's young family moved to London, Ontario where she worked for the London Free Press for five years. Judy settled in Toronto where she worked for the The Toronto Star before joining the Canadian Press. Judy was a champion of journalism and always fought to promote Canadian stories and people. Judy helped pioneer the way that the "Lifestyles and Food" section of your local newspaper look today. Judy was predeceased by her third husband and best friend Paul Kidd in 2002. Judy continued to write for CP and post weekly bylines right up till retirement in 2000. She continued to freelance a weekly food column for the next ten years. Judy loved the many great friendships she made throughout her life and career and the memories those friendships created. Judy's family is grateful for the kind and compassionate care she received at St. Joseph's Villa in Dundas. We have also been blessed by the true friendship she and our family have been shown by Ron Bouchard of Hamilton Ontario. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cystic Fibrosis Canada.



