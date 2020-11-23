1/
Julia M. (Chontos) Martin
1935-06-17 - 2020-11-19
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Julia Mary Martin (Nee Chontos). Devoted wife to Fred for over 60 years. Loving mother to Len and Larry. A cherished grandmother who always loved having her family and grandchildren visiting. Julie loved to knit as well as cook. Her home cooked meals will be dearly missed. In retirement, Julie and Fred enjoyed travelling across Canada, camping, and gardening. The family of Julie would like to thank the staff at Wentworth Lodge for all of their care and support. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 23, 2020.
