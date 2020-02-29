Home

Julia Mae (Fielding) Blackmore

Julia Mae (Fielding) Blackmore Obituary
October 9, 1930-February 20, 2020 Beloved wife of Douglas Blackmore d.2003. As we say good-bye to our mom, grandma and great grandma we hold on to her greatest gifts, her laughter, love and determination. She was an avid golfer, gardener, seamstress and a loyal Leaf fan! Julia leaves behind 4 children, Debra, Wayne (Lori), Janet (Rob), Douglas (Marianne), 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A life well lived. As per Julia's wishes there will be no service and cremation has taken place. We would like to thank the staff at Idlewyld Manor for their wonderful care and compassion. We will miss you mom!
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020
