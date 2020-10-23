1/
Julianna HARASYM
1929-10-23 - 2020-10-19
Julianna passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William. Survived and deeply missed by her daughters Lesia (Gary) and Vera; grandsons Michael (Nichelle), Paul, Adrian and Philip; and great-grandson Michael Jr. Julianna's family would like to thank the staff of Carrington Place Retirement Home in Ancaster for the compassionate care that they provided over the last couple of years. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery (Section 11), 600 Spring Gardens Road, Burlington, on Tuesday, October 27th at 11 a.m. Please RSVP to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home at 905-547-1121 by Sunday October 25th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
