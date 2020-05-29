Julianna VUKOSAV
Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mile in 1998. Loving mother of Cynthia. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Nicole and Emile. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Private Funeral Service and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
