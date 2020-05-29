Passed away peacefully at Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Mile in 1998. Loving mother of Cynthia. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Nicole and Emile. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a Private Funeral Service and interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.