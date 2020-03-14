|
|
SEABROOK-FEDORIW, Julianne E. 1957-2020 Sadly passed away in her sleep due to cancer and endured many years of chronic pain. Juli was a headstrong woman who triumphed over many challenges in her life. Her proudest being an honour student at Mohawk College and graduating with a Software Engineer Certificate. She was always ready to visit her aging mother, making certain she had everything to be comfortable and loved. She was the best of the best step-grandmother that made sure that the grandchildren had everything they needed for all of their child-day activities, always preparing two weeks ahead of their next visit. Just wanting to be remembered like her grandmother Harrington. Her unconditional love shined for all of her family. She is predeceased by her father Allan Seabrook and stepfather Ken (Poppo) Woodey. She leaves behind her loving mother Barbara Woodey, her best friend and partner in life Walter Fedoriw, much loved sister Susan and her husband Alexander, brothers; Joseph, Daniel and Peter. Juli was the best stepmother to Tara and Shawn. Devoted grandmother to Colton, Kason and Meadow. Forever in the hearts of her extended family; Raymond, Christine, Michael, all of her nieces and nephews, Walter's sister Mary and her husband Terry, and a large family in St. Catharines and British Columbia. Predeceased by her sister Helen. Juli passed away too young, but will always, always be remembered and sadly missed. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020