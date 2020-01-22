Home

Peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones at Hamilton General Hospital on January 17, 2020 in her 82nd year. Cherished mother of the late Max, Robert (Pam), Paul (Wendy) and Mark. Grandma will also be missed by her grandchildren Eric, Kurt, Kevin (Jordan), Tye (Katie), Miles and Maddison. Julie was a dear sister to Marion (the late John), Chris (Rhonda), Russell (Barbara). Loving aunt to Ian (Phylis), Allison, Christine (Scott), Tony, Megan (Jonathan) and Allison (Lee). In keeping with Julie's wishes, cremation will take place with an interment to follow in the spring of 2020 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, the date to be announced later for the family. If so desired, a donation to Hamilton General Hospital, Cardio Vascular Ward would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020
