|
|
It is with deep sadness that the family announces Julijana's passing on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 74 years. Beloved wife of Adolf. Loving mother of Joe and his wife Missy. Proud and devoted grandma of Corrina. Dear sister to Frank. Family and friends are invited to gather at L.G. Wallace Funeral Home, 151 Ottawa St. N., Hamilton on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a service in the Chapel at 11 o'clock. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery, 2280 Barton Street East. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.lgwallace.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 28, 2020