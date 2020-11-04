1/
June ALLEN
Peacefully after a courageous struggle, at Brantford General Hospital on Monday, November 2,2020. June Allen, formerly of Toronto, Richmond Hill and Niagara Falls, in her 93rd year. Beloved mother of Constance Allen and Russell and his wife Nancy Allen. Cherished Nana of Tammy Pickering, Allen Pickering, John Thomas (Samantha) Allen and Mark (Cathy) Allen and great grandmother of Rachel, Sierra, Eric, Sophie, Kenny, Dannie and Millie. Friends are invited to call at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. (Those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. If you are unable to book online, you may call 519-587-4414 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Masks are mandatory at all times when inside the funeral home.) Due to gathering size restrictions, a private (closed) service will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
