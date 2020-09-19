1/1
June Dianne (Moos) McCleary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 14, 2020, June was welcomed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Born June 10,1942, she was the much loved wife of Kenneth McCleary for 53 years. She was extremely proud of her children and their families: daughter Jennifer Leblanc (husband Mitch and grandsons Joshua and Malcolm); son Michael (wife Sarah, grandson Archer and recently born granddaughter, Gracie June). June was devoted to her family and her church, Prince of Peace Lutheran, in Burlington. Throughout her life she kept busy as a Sunday School teacher, youth councillor, sang in the church choir, presided over The Busy Bees and was a force in the kitchen for special luncheons where she was known as Queen of the Kitchen. The family spent eight wonderful years in Calgary where June fell in love with the city and the great outdoors. She was in her glory in a motor home in the Canadian Rockies which she loved to explore. She especially loved Florida in February with the Johnstons and her favourite vacation was a cruise and land trip to Alaska. If Junie had one regret, it would be she never learned to ride a bike. In her final years, June endured numerous health issues but she never complained. She would smile and say 'it is what it is'. She had no fear of the final chapter of her life because she knew where she was going. She was a remarkable lady. A heartfelt thank you from our family to the Pastor and Vicar of Prince of Peace Church and Doctors Eiriksson, Garland and Wallik for their care and compassion through this difficult journey. And a thank you to all the nurses and caregivers who made her final days more comfortable. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burlington would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith's Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved