It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the family of June Florence Thomson (nee Bramer) announces her passing on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the age of 89. After a long and full life, June died peacefully at Grand River Hospital - Freeport Campus, Kitchener. Predeceased by her husband, Peter (2002), shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Cherished mother of Linda (Christopher), Neil (Heather) and Janice (deceased 1997). She adored her grandchildren Lisa (Daren), Erica (deceased 1986), Andrew, Quinn, Avery (Mike), Peter and Lauren. Her great-grandson, Leroy was her pride and joy. June was thrilled to know about the newest additions to the family, her great-grandchildren Luke and Laura. Survived by her sister May (Ron) and sister-in-law Joyce Bramer. She is pre-deceased by brother Gordon (Jean), and brother Bob. Special thanks to Dr. Duncan Schwarz and the palliative care team at Grand River Hospital Freeport Campus for their compassionate care. A celebration of June's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 13th in the Chapel at Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel, 322 Fennell Ave East, Hamilton, ON. Following the reception, interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Grand River Hospital Foundation, Complex Continuing Care - Freeport.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 12, 2020