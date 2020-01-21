Home

June Florence WILLIAMS

Peacefully entered into rest on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Belleville General Hospital. June Williams of Belleville died at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Gordon & Joan Ready (nee Paget) and wife for 52 years of the late Ron Williams. June will be lovingly remembered by her brother Wayne Ready (Sharon) of Hamilton and by her nieces Sheri Crawford of Hamilton, late Denise Drake (God-Daughter), Denise Marlatt (Dave)(God-Daughter) of Belleville and Debbie Therrien (Marcel) of Hamilton, her nephew Dennis Williams (Janet) of Sydenham and several great nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her friend and neighbour Gail Gray of Belleville. June will always be remembered for being fiercely kind, extremely generous and will be tremendously missed by all that knew her. In keeping with June's wishes, cremation has taken place under the care of Quinte Cremation & Burial Services, 2-205 North Front Street, Belleville (613-962-7900). A Celebration of June's Life will be held at a later date to be announced. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers to the Belleville General Hospital Foundation or the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation would be appreciated by June's family. To share memories or leave a condolence, please visit: www.quintecremationservices.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 21, 2020
