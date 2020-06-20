June Kathryn (Leggat) VAUGHAN
June passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 14, 1942 in Hamilton, Ontario to Lloyd and Kay Leggat. Beloved wife of Paul Edward Vaughan and loving sister to Lloyd Leggat, Dianne Maziarz and Mel Leggat. Predeceased by her brother David Leggat and daughter Sydney. Devoted mother to Tyler and Ryan and grandmother to Winston Vaughan. A naturally positive force, "Miss Tiger Cat" was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on Wednesday, June 17th and will be dearly missed by her husband, sons, many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family looks forward to celebrating June's special life with all of her loved ones in September, 2020 at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
