It is with sadness we mark the death of June Bernice Low (nee Shinnaman) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 just days after celebrating her 94th birthday. She will be dearly missed by Jack, her devoted husband of seventy years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for the love she shared, the laughter she created and the memories she leaves with us all. Those who wish to honour June's life might consider making a donation in her name to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca