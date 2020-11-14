1/
June LOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with sadness we mark the death of June Bernice Low (nee Shinnaman) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 just days after celebrating her 94th birthday. She will be dearly missed by Jack, her devoted husband of seventy years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will be forever grateful for the love she shared, the laughter she created and the memories she leaves with us all. Those who wish to honour June's life might consider making a donation in her name to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. www.HarrisFuneralHome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved