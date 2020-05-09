June Margaret Harris
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of June Harris on May 02, 22 at the tender age of 55. Loving wife of Kenneth Harris. June will be deeply missed by her mother Mary Marshall (Gerry). Cherished mother to Andrew, Mary (William). Stepmother to Shawn (Tina), Tammylyn (Mike), Josh (Alexis) and LeeAnn. June will be missed by her siblings Robert (Laurie) and Sheila. Predeceased by her father Eric Simpson and her sister Barbara. June is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. As per June's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check Canadian Services website for date. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved