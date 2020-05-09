It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of June Harris on May 02, 22 at the tender age of 55. Loving wife of Kenneth Harris. June will be deeply missed by her mother Mary Marshall (Gerry). Cherished mother to Andrew, Mary (William). Stepmother to Shawn (Tina), Tammylyn (Mike), Josh (Alexis) and LeeAnn. June will be missed by her siblings Robert (Laurie) and Sheila. Predeceased by her father Eric Simpson and her sister Barbara. June is also survived by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends. As per June's wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please check Canadian Services website for date. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 9, 2020.