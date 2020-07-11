June Outram did not have an easy death. When she was in her eighties she had a recurrence of chicken pox that she had as a child. They call this state "Shingles". It is an infection caused by the herpes virus. This virus can remain in your body for a lifetime. It attacks the nerves and skin which causes pain and skin blistering. About 10% of people in the 60-80 age group who had childhood chicken pox can contract the disease again. June was predeceased by her mother and father, Helen and Earl Jack. There were seven children in the Jack family. June was predeceased by her brother Bob, and sisters Helen, Beverley and Joan (June's twin sister). She is survived by her sisters Shirley Tunis and Erla Green. She leaves behind her husband Larry Outram, step-daughter Gayle Taylor (Chris), her grandson Kevin Ramey (Vicky) and sister-in-law Barbara Cantello (Gerald). June was born in 1930 - depression time, and her father Earl Jack was an electrician at a Hamilton theatre. He decided he needed a better paying job to support his family. At that time Dundas Councillors decided that they needed their own policing. An ad was placed and Earl applied. He was hired, as Police Chief, along with two other constables. Police Chief Jack was a formidable looking man, 6' 2" tall and muscular build with a face like Churchill's - square jaw and penetrating blue eyes. Over time he and his constables became real Dundasians. At that time Earl and Helen had a son Bob, daughters Beverley, Shirley, Helen, Erla and twins June and Joan. At 16, June had already decided that she wanted to be a teacher; she needed to get a job - she was a part-time waitress at the Deluxe Chinese Restaurant, then she was a dispatcher for Bertram's which manufactured mining equip-ment. When she was twenty, she enrolled in Hamilton Teacher's College. After graduating she taught at Queen Victoria and then Stinson public schools. This is when I met her as a principal. June taught grade 1 and sometimes grade 2. I admired her calm demeanor in the classroom. She told me she wanted to help her children to feel confident that they could learn and be successful. (June graduated from McMaster with a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's from Buffalo University). June and I married on June 21, 1968. Shortly after we were married June was given the opportunity to join four other teachers in becoming assistants to new teachers; they had approx-imately 10 schools to work in. She was very creative. Instead of just helping one teacher she sometimes worked with the whole staff. By 1981 I retired, and June retired three years later. From 1984 to 2014 we traveled to 15 countries. Our best trip was Viking River Cruises, from Basel, Switzerland to Holland and Amsterdam. In 2018 the herpes virus returned and by 2020 she was in such pain that our family doctor said she need to be hospitalized. On June 6 she returned to Juravinski Hospital. She was kept sedated. On June 23rd I received a call that June had passed away. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, I know June would have appreciate donations to The Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. She worked tirelessly to raise the funds needed to get the Hospice built. If you are between the ages of 60-80 years, talk to your doctor about the vaccine that is successful in neutering the Herpes Zoster virus (Shingles). Don't try dieting when you are in that age group. You need to eat a range of nutritional foods to build a strong immune system to be able to block the virus. This is an excerpt from my Merck Manual on Health and Aging: "Shingles robs you of a normal life, constant unpredictable pain which disrupts nearly everything a person does". To my love, June, my wish for you, no more pain, instead you are floating in the golden light of the celestial heavens. Free at last. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com