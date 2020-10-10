1/1
June Marie Horachek
1929-07-01 - 2020-10-06
Peacefully at St. Peters Hospital on Tuesday October 6, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Dennis Horachek (1998). Cherished mother of Susan Black (Rod), Dianne Horachek (Mark) and Denise Lillee (Jeff). Loving Gamma of Alecia Lillee and Shane Buchanan. Special thanks to Dr. Tozer at Juravinski Hospital, Dr. Selbie, Traci Leighton and Shauntel Baird of St. Peter’s Hospital for the wonderful care they provided. A private family graveside service has taken place. Memorial donations to the St. Peter’s Hospital Foundation or to St. Joseph’s Healthcare Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
