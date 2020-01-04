Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Moore

Add a Memory
June Moore Obituary
Passed peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019 in her 94th year surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Winnipeg, served in Halifax as a WREN in WW2 where she met and married her beloved Arthur (deceased 2003). Resident of Hamilton for over 70 years. Mother to Linda Heywood, Susan Button (predeceased by Ralph), Diane (predeceased by Jim), David (Helen), Janice Frayne (Rick), Daniel (Sylvie) & Robert (Karen). Also Survived by many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, extended family and friends who she loved dearly. Her handcrafted afghans & needle work will remind us of her & keep us warm for years to come. Many thanks to the caring staff at Juravinski Hospital. A Private Family service has taken place. In Lieu of flowers please take a loved one to lunch.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -