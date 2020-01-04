|
|
Passed peacefully on Nov. 30, 2019 in her 94th year surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Winnipeg, served in Halifax as a WREN in WW2 where she met and married her beloved Arthur (deceased 2003). Resident of Hamilton for over 70 years. Mother to Linda Heywood, Susan Button (predeceased by Ralph), Diane (predeceased by Jim), David (Helen), Janice Frayne (Rick), Daniel (Sylvie) & Robert (Karen). Also Survived by many Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, extended family and friends who she loved dearly. Her handcrafted afghans & needle work will remind us of her & keep us warm for years to come. Many thanks to the caring staff at Juravinski Hospital. A Private Family service has taken place. In Lieu of flowers please take a loved one to lunch.