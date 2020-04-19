|
|
Passed away on April 16 from lymphoma. Survived by husband Donald of 60+ years, children Terry (Mark), Wendy, and Jan (Jeff), and five precious grandchildren. Also survived by loving big sister Myrna and faithful childhood friend Joan (Denis). As per June's wishes there will be no service. Cremation has taken place. Many thanks to Joanne Norwood RN of St. Joseph's Home Care as well as Karen Running RN and Dr. Kouroukis of Juravinski Cancer Centre.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 19, 2020