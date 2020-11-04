1/1
June Ormerod
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of June Ormerod on October 31, 2020 in her 94th year. Predeceased by loving husband, Eric. Cherished mother of Ralph (Heather), Susan (Cam), Norm and Loreen. Loving Grandmother to Kevin, Marla, Jennifer, Adam, Lee, Wesley, Chapin, Meghan, and predeceased by Melissa. Also loved by her 3 great granddaughters. June was an avid knitter, baker and puzzle solver. Always ready to lend a helping hand. Special thanks to the caring staff at John Noble Home. As per her wishes cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tranquility Burial and Cremation Services
276 St Paul Avenue
Brantford, ON N3R 4M8
(519) 757-1654
