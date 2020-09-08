1/1
June (Parkin) Partridge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Billings Court Manor, on September 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Norman (2008). Loving mother of Donna (Myron) Karp, Debby (Steven) Dietrich, Gordon Partridge, Susan (Dale) Park, Lauren (Scott) Penny, and Lisa (Glenn) Wright. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren; Hayley, Alex, Melissa, Alison, Lindsey, Andrea, Mark, and Lisa, and 11 great-grandchildren; Ava, Austyn, Shelby, Lex, Kyle, Julie, Ryden, Alaska, Ella, Carson, and Marley. June is predeceased by her three siblings; William, May, and Walter Parkin, and nephew Keith Parkin. June will be fondly remembered by her nieces Joanne and Linda. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year. A private family interment has taken place at White Chapel Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of June to your local Humane Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved