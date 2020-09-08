Passed away at Billings Court Manor, on September 5, 2020, at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Norman (2008). Loving mother of Donna (Myron) Karp, Debby (Steven) Dietrich, Gordon Partridge, Susan (Dale) Park, Lauren (Scott) Penny, and Lisa (Glenn) Wright. Cherished grandmother of 8 grandchildren; Hayley, Alex, Melissa, Alison, Lindsey, Andrea, Mark, and Lisa, and 11 great-grandchildren; Ava, Austyn, Shelby, Lex, Kyle, Julie, Ryden, Alaska, Ella, Carson, and Marley. June is predeceased by her three siblings; William, May, and Walter Parkin, and nephew Keith Parkin. June will be fondly remembered by her nieces Joanne and Linda. A Celebration of Life will be held in the new year. A private family interment has taken place at White Chapel Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of June to your local Humane Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com