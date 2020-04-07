|
June Peet was born to Mary and William Hobson on June 4, 1933 in Hathersage, England. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Herbert Christopher Peet; her brother George Brian Hobson; daughters Kerri-Ann Peet-Harris (David), Shannon Peet and grandson, Galen Peet Duckworth. Surviving the war, June and her family immigrated to Canada in 1948, settling in Edmonton. It was there that she met Christopher, the love of her life. They were married in 1953. In 1965 they moved to Ontario, settling in Toronto, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Carlisle. In 2000 they retired to Southampton where they enjoyed summers by the lake and gathered many new friends. June was a meticulous homemaker and consummate hostess. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, biking, cross-country skiing and many years of curling in the company of good friends. In later years, they travelled the world returning with treasures and mementos. The family enjoyed a number of four-legged friends - all of whom were dearly cherished over the years. June gradually lost her sight to glaucoma. Despite this affliction, she never lost her sense of humor. Her wit was renowned and her retorts - sharp and frequently hilarious - remained intact to the very end. Chris lavished his affection on June, playing for her daily on his grand piano. When June was ready to go, Chris skyped a couple of favorite tunes into her care home. In this manner she was serenaded into the next world by the man she loved. She will be greatly missed and remembered deeply. A celebration of life will be held this summer. Arrangements entrusted to the Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton. "Music, when soft voices die, Vibrates in the memory...... ...And so thy thoughts, when thou art gone, Love itself shall slumber on."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020