Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for June Marino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Rosemarie (McComb) Marino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Rosemarie (McComb) Marino Obituary
Peacefully passed away on March 23, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Tony Marino. Loving mother to Vince (Roberta) Carmen (Karen). Grandmother to Christopher (Stephanie) Mark, Jenna (Matt). Great Grandma to Austin. She will be dearly missed by sisters Gail (Roy) and Merle. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Shalom Village for the care and compassion she received while there. As per June's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Cremation, Funeral and Memorial Centre Inc.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -