Peacefully passed away on March 23, 2020 in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Tony Marino. Loving mother to Vince (Roberta) Carmen (Karen). Grandmother to Christopher (Stephanie) Mark, Jenna (Matt). Great Grandma to Austin. She will be dearly missed by sisters Gail (Roy) and Merle. Sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. Thanks to Shalom Village for the care and compassion she received while there. As per June's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Bay Gardens Cremation, Funeral and Memorial Centre Inc.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 26, 2020