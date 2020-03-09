|
Peacefully at Juravinski Hospital surrounded by her family on Friday, March 6, 2020, of Hamilton in her 98th year. Pre-deceased by her husband Adrean Lopez. Loving mother of Delmisa Reyes, Jose Modesto Reyes, Zoila Reyes, Alfredo Reyes and Vidal Reyes. Justa helped raise five generations of her family, and will be sadly missed by all of them. Resting at the M.A. Clark & Sons Funeral Home 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton, Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel Thursday, March 12th at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Eastlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 9, 2020