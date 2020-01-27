|
|
It is with great sadness the family mourns the passing of our beloved daughter and sister at the age of 22, on January 19, 2020. Cherished daughter of Boguslawa Kloc and Wlodek Wozniak. Loving sister of Mariola Kloc, Paul Kloc and Izabela Wozniak. Justina has been taken from us too early. Her presence and loving, caring soul will be missed by family, friends and her community. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4 - 7 p.m. For those who wish, donations in memory of Justina to an animal charity or a would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 27, 2020