Justyna "Krystyna" PACHULEC
Passed away peacefully at Arbour Creek Care Centre on October 16, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband Stanley (May 2000) and by her only son Henry (August 2019). Survived by and will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Wanda, nephew Adam (Christine), Richard, niece Bozena and their families and long time friends. Krystyna was a very dear friend, "Aunt" and confirmation sponsor of "Jeannie". Krystyna was a long time choir member of St. Stanislaus Parish and member of the Rosary Society and Symphonia Choir. She had a powerful singing voice and was a wonderful dancer. She loved gardening and enjoyed her friends at the neighbourhood pool. She travelled with family to many exotic destinations. Krystyna was employed at Dominion Glass for over 32 years and retired September 1, 1985 to enjoy 35 years of retirement. Special thank you to Fr. Henry, Dr. Velicaria and Arbour Creek Care Centre for their dedication and care for Krystyna. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. A Rosary Service will be held at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 6 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Polish Church, 8 Saint Ann Street, Hamilton on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Stanislaus Church Elevator Fund. Her last words to Adam and Jeannie were, "I love you both". That will never be forgotten.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
