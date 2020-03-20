Home

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father and Dedo on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in his 71st year. Loving husband of Fadila for 49 years. Cherished father of Elma (Almir) Forto and Aldin-Dean Hrapovich. Proud Dedo of Léo and Eren Forto. Dear brother of the late Hasan (Milka), Husein (Rabija) and Hasa Hrapovich. Loved brother-in-law of Sabina (Drago) Babic and Indira (Dragan) Corovic. He will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews in Canada, the US and Bosnia. Jusuf was a proud employee of Dofasco for over 40 years. Special thanks to the Arbour Creek staff for their compassion and care of Jusuf in his final days. Funeral Service will be held on Friday March 20, 2020 at 12:00pm at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens (Atonement Muslim Gardens Section), 700 Chapel Hill Road, Stoney Creek. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. To God we belong, and to him we shall return.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020
