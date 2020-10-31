1/1
Kacheta A. (Sonia) Cobourne
On April 1, 2020 peacefully; with family at her side Kacheta (Sonia) Cobourne entered into eternal rest. Sonia's funeral services were held in accordance with the pandemic precautions. Sonia is pre-deceased by her mother Veronica, Slater and her sister Tyleta. She is missed by her beloved grand-son Evan, neighbors Lina & Hubert, Anne, Pat countless church friends and neighbours. Sonia was a staunch defender of her charges at the Rygiel Homes. She is deeply missed by former co-workers. Sonia's fiery determination and loyal commitment to her truth are traits you know well after only a short experience with her. These traits helped her during her illness. Thank you to ALL who assisted when she required rides, medications groceries. Sonia's life was one of service to family, friends clients and anyone who had a n expressed need. It is my privilege to acknowledge the life of my mother. I am blessed by the legacy of her spirit. The many people who have offered condolences serves as affirmation of the lives that she touched. Today we celebrate her birthday. May she rest in peace.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 31, 2020.
