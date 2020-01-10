|
|
Passed away with courage, peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital, Wednesday, January 8, 2020. His loving wife recently passed away December 6, 2019. Predeceased by daughter Debbie, survived by son Ray (Debby), and daughter Shirley. Proud grandfather to Dustin (Kaylan), Joel (Anita), Evan (Arin) and Taylor. Great-grandfather to Sydney, Scarlett and River. Kalle was a competitive sailor and raced his Shark, Debut, for 48 years. He had numerous victories, accomplishments and made many sailing friends along the way. A founding member of the Burlington Sailing and Boating club and a long-time member of the Bronte Harbour Yacht club. He had a full career with the Ministry of Transportation and Communications and anyone driving in southern Ontario has probably driven on a road with his involvement. Kalle and Lea loved their grandchildren and they had a special role in the life of their granddaughter, Taylor, after her mother passed away. He also treasured his time at the family cottage. With much thanks to the palliative care staff at Joseph Brant hospital and a special thanks to Drew for his long-time friendship and help through the years. Private cremation. Donations are appreciated to Juravinski Cancer Centre, Alzheimer Society or MS Society.