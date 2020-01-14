Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Young Obituary
Comfortably and with dignity passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of R. Gary Young. Cherished daughter of the late Harold and Lois Jones. Sister to the late Jon Jones. Survived by sister Pat (Tony). Sister-in-law Dianne Jones, nieces, Kelly (Chris), Julie, Cari, nephews Jon (Frances), and Shawn, several great-nieces and nephews. Karen was a loved and respected Scotia Banker and retired after a long career. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. Followed by a private interment. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -