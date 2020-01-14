|
|
Comfortably and with dignity passed away January 10, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of R. Gary Young. Cherished daughter of the late Harold and Lois Jones. Sister to the late Jon Jones. Survived by sister Pat (Tony). Sister-in-law Dianne Jones, nieces, Kelly (Chris), Julie, Cari, nephews Jon (Frances), and Shawn, several great-nieces and nephews. Karen was a loved and respected Scotia Banker and retired after a long career. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00. Funeral Service will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - Hamilton, 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. Reception to follow. Followed by a private interment. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 14, 2020