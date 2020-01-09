|
|
Karen passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Juravinski Hospital with her sister and the remarkable I.C.U. medical team by her side. Beloved wife of the late Dennis (2009). Dear daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Gahagan) Murray. Loved and cherished sister of Charla Murray. Karen is survived by her brother-in-law Paul Winchard and wife Bonnie. Karen enjoyed working for many years in her chosen career as Registered Physiotherapist. She will be remembered for her love of animals, crossword puzzles and ice cream sundaes. After returning to Hamilton, Karen met many caring, supportive people who enriched her life. With deepest gratitude to June Graham, Marjorie Filice and Wilf Morrison; The Tara Retirement Home - Nadera and Chandie Singh, Joanne and Sam Floyd (d) and staff Nicky, Heather and Lovarlee; St. Joseph's Villa Adult Day Program - Melissa Folk and ADP Group B, Dr. N Yasmeen and staff. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Friday January 10th from 12:30 to 1:30. A chapel service will be held at 1:30 with burial at Woodland Cemetery to follow. For those who wish, donations to the SPCA, Hamilton Food Bank or would be appreciated with gratitude Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com "There is a land of the living and a land of the dead and the bridge is love, the only survival, the only meaning." (Thornton Wilder)