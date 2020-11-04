1/1
Karen Christine B. (Heide) Davis
1947-07-12 - 2020-10-29
After dealing with Ovarian Cancer for nearly 18 years, something Karen referred to as her chronic disease, troubles amounted and she decided the time had come. In the early afternoon of October 29th, after saying good by to her family, Karen passed away comfortably on her own terms. This magnificent Lady is mourned by her husband Ian and her sons Michael and Eric with their families. She will be in our hearts forever. If you wish to make tribute, please consider a donation to Ovarian Cancer Canada [ovariancanada.org] Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
