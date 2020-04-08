|
April 10, 1970 - April 3 2020 Karen passed peacefully as she slept in the early hours of April 3. Karen's 12 year fight with cancer has come to an end. She is sadly missed by her son Jeffrey and her partner Jeff. Karen was born and raised in Dunville, Newfoundland and is pre-deceased by her father Ronald, mother Patricia and sister Cindy. She is survived by her brothers Paul and Ronnie (Brenda), nieces Cynthia, Jeanette and nephew Jared as well as Aunt Margie (Tom), Uncle Donnie (Brenda), and Late Uncle Leo (Marjorie). Karen will also be missed by her Ontario family Keith and Anne, Kayleigh (Jacci), Laurie (Al), Claire and Leah. Karen will be remembered for her amazing outlook on life and infectious positivity, as well as the unbelievable fight she put up in each battle she faced. Thanks to the oncology department at Juravinski as well as the amazing staff at The Brant Centre long term care. Karen will be cremated and interred in Newfoundland. She did not want a funeral, wishing instead to have a celebration of life. There will be a celebration in both Ontario and Newfoundland that will take place in the future when we can safely get together.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 8, 2020