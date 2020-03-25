Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Smith Funeral Chapel
689 Norfolk Street North
Simcoe, ON N3Y 3R3
(519)426-0199
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen SPRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Jean SPRING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Jean SPRING Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Stedman Hospice, Brantford on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her 68th year. Predeceased by her parents Ken and Norma Spring. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Betty Peterson of Simcoe and John Spring (Laura) of Beeton. Sadly missed by nieces Heather Lewis, Laura M. Spring, Dawn McDonald (Dave), Christa-Lyn Ferguson (Ian), Marilyn DeSani and by nephews Jeff Peterson, Ken Spring (Lindsay) and James DeSani. Adored great-aunt to Bailey, Hunter and Wyatt. A celebration of life will follow later in the year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Karen are asked to consider the . Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -