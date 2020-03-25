|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Stedman Hospice, Brantford on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in her 68th year. Predeceased by her parents Ken and Norma Spring. Lovingly remembered by her siblings Betty Peterson of Simcoe and John Spring (Laura) of Beeton. Sadly missed by nieces Heather Lewis, Laura M. Spring, Dawn McDonald (Dave), Christa-Lyn Ferguson (Ian), Marilyn DeSani and by nephews Jeff Peterson, Ken Spring (Lindsay) and James DeSani. Adored great-aunt to Bailey, Hunter and Wyatt. A celebration of life will follow later in the year. Those wishing to donate in memory of Karen are asked to consider the . Personal online condolences at www.smithfuneralchapel.com (519) 426-0199
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 25, 2020