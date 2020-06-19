Passed away peacefully with her beloved daughter Susan, and John, by her side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 69. Karen is now forever reunited with her beloved parents, Thora and Raimond. Left to mourn yet celebrate a lifetime of beautiful memories are her daughter Susan Stark (John) and son Christopher Corin with his special friend Kelly. Cherished sister of George Guest (Christine). Beloved aunt of Andrew (Catherine), great-aunt of Carida and Fionnagh and fondly remembered by partner Greg. Karen was fortunate to have engaged with those who touched her heart and enjoyed life and laughter to the fullest. Whether it was a paint brush or set of darts in hand, or her love for music and dancing, she had a heart of gold and a robust sense of humour that left a lasting impression on the lives of everyone she touched. Her lifetime of cherished memories will be forever shared between the many wonderful people near and far who were always dear to her heart including her local besties; Cathy, Christine, and Joyce and those south of the border; Paula and Kurt, Judy, Vivian and Maggie. She was a beacon of light in this world and gave her love so freely to so many. Words cannot begin to describe the void we will all be feeling without her presence in our lives. She was one in a million from the beginning of her life to the end. Special thanks to the staff at Credit Valley hospital during this momentous time of COVID-19. Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, the family has had to make the most challenging decision to limit the number of persons attending the private celebration. Interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations in memory of Karen to the Salvation Army would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 19, 2020.