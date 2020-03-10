|
|
NORVAL, Karen Lee (nee Vowel) Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Sunday, March 8, 2020, International Women's Day at the spitfire age of 74 years. Best friend of 56 years to Graham. Best mom ever of Kim & Larry Huffman, Samantha & Shawn Swarts, and Kristine & Darren Courrier. Loving proud Nana to Carly & Craig, Braden, Zachary, Chase, Haven, Kassie, Abigail, Benjamin, Kaitlyn, Dylan, and special friends Robyn, Ayala, Maddy, Eric, Blake, Quinn, and Josh. Big sister of Teddy & Irina, Geoff & Lori, and missed by special cousin Mike. She will also be dearly missed by special friends Winston & Sandra. Karen was office manager with Nelson Steel and mother hen to her boys. The family will honour her life with visitation at the Hyde & Mott Chapel of R.H.B. Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd., 60 Main St. S., Hagersville on Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. where funeral service will be held in the chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Whispering Heart's Horse Rescue Centre. www.rhbanderson.com "Second star to the right and straight on till morning." —Love you bunches and bunches.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 10, 2020