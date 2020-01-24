|
|
Peacefully in her sleep, Karen passed away at the age of 72 on January 20, 2020 in Burlington, ON after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Karen was born on April 5, 1947, in Hanover, ON. Karen and her mom moved to Hamilton when she was a little girl and she grew up on the East Mountain. She graduated from Hamilton Civic Hospitals School of Nursing in 1969, and was able to share many fond memories with her classmates at their 50th reunion this past summer. Karen met her husband on a blind date in 1983 and they were married November 3, 1984. They recently celebrated their 35th anniversary back in November with near and dear family and friends. Karen gave birth to her only daughter in 1988, and excitedly accepted her role as nana to her grandson in 2015. She is survived by her husband William Goddard, daughter Elizabeth (Trent) Ralston, her adoring grandson Connor, as well as several extended family members and many friends. She was predeceased by her mom and dad, Frank and Audrey (Snyder) Biggs. A Celebration of Life will be held to honour Karen's life on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. at the Burlington Legion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation. Karen's family wishes to extend their immense gratitude to the Critical Care team in the ICU at JBH. Their incredible care and compassion was so greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 24, 2020