A year has passed since the one I love began her next adventure. No longer here to hold her hand or hear her voice. Your memories and pictures are my keepsakes, which I will hold and cherish forever. Gone to soon, Miss you Love Always Pete To our angel flying high in the sky. Its been one year since we've heard your laugh and seen your smile, but we feel you with us every single day. We hope more than anything that they know what they have up there because we sure know what we are missing down here. P.S. We hope you're rocking hard with Janis Joplin "Freedom's just another word for nothin' left to lose." Love Cody, Tori, Becki To our Baba, We love and miss you very much. Love Mark and Harley
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020