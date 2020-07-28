It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and peaceful passing of Karen on July 26, 2020. Predeceased by her father Glen Wright (2015) and by her father-in-law Alfred Smith (2016). Karen is survived by her loving husband Cameron, mother Blanche Wright, sister and best friend Lisa (Terry) Janach, and niece Kelsey. Also survived by the Smith Clan; Betty, Alf, Carol, Malcolm, Roxanne, Randy, Ian, Adam, Alanna, Austin, Eric, Shannon, Jackson, Braydon, and Justin. Karen was a long-standing member of Scouts Canada with the Hamilton and Fruitbelt areas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mount Nemo Scout Camp (www.scouts.ca
). A private family visitation and interment will take place, with a Celebration of Life to occur in the near future. www.smithsfh.com