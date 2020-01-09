|
|
Peacefully on January 1, 2020 in her 77th year. Beloved wife to the late Richard (1997). Loving mother to Patty Blacklock (Will), Tom and Terry (Sasha). She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A special thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Residence, Dogwood and Elm for their wonderful care and support. Her family will receive friends at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Ave. E. on Monday from 6-8 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, January 7th at 11 a.m. in the chapel with interment following in Eastlawn Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com