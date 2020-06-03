Karl Heinz GROSS
Peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in his 97th year. Predeceased by his loving wife Louise and his dear daughter Monika. Heinz is survived by family members in Germany including his nieces Rebecca and Iris. Born in Karlsruhe, Germany in 1924, Heinz was very passionate about his German heritage and took pride in his lifelong membership (over 65 years) with the Germania Club. Heinz was a Paratrooper during WWII, and later came to Canada in 1958, where he established many friendships and rekindled old ones, in particularly with the Denningers family, whom he emmigrated from Germany with. A very social and captivating person, Heinz loved to travel and talk about all the places he had been, both during war time and later on, during his years of downhill skiing, which he did well into his 80's! Heinz will be greatly missed by his many friends both here and the French River community, where he cherished his beloved cottage time....his version of the Rhine. Cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 3, 2020.
